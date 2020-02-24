Increase use of technology





State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday directed the officials of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) to increase the use of technology to ensure customers' satisfaction.





He came up with the directive after inaugurating the Bangabandhu Corner at the DPDC headquarters in the city on the occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports UNB.







He said the Power and Energy Ministry has announced the Mujib Year as a Service Year. "You have to work an extra hour every day in the Mujib Year and go to customers to ensure better services," he told the DPDC officials.In the function, he inaugurated block-chain technology based-prepaid card service to ensure prompt service.





The function was also addressed by Power Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed, DPDC managing director Bikash Dewan.The State Minister advised the DPDC officials to enhance the quality of service to reduce the harassment of the customers and also save their money.





He also directed the power division officials to increase the use of pre-paid meters to collect electricity bills.At present, there is only 3.3 million prepaid meters across the country while the total electricity consumers are 36.2 million.





