Fakhrul hopeful of Khaleda's bail





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has hoped that the High Court will deliver the 'right' order in the bail petition filed by their chairperson Khaleda by demonstrating the independence of the judiciary.







He came up with the optimism while addressing a human-chain program in front of the National Press Club in the city on Sunday. Mirza Fakhrul said, "We believe the judiciary will protect its independence by giving the true verdict as per the case merit as she (Khaleda) has been kept in jail unlawfully."







"We believe in the highest court. As we believe in the Supreme Court and the High Court, we're going there repeatedly. But it's unfortunate the current fascist regime is regulating the court. So, people are not getting justice, and Khaleda Zia is also denied justice," the BNP leader further said.Fakhrul said Khaleda deserves bail in the cases she was convicted as per the country's constitution. "The bail is her right, but she has been deprived of that right."





He said though many political leaders like former BNP minister Nazmul Huda, ex-ruling party ministers Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir and Abdul Manan are out on bail even after being convicted in graft cases, Khaleda has not been granted bail in similar cases.





