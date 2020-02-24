Angelina Jolie writes letter praising PM



The Special Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Angelina Jolie, recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highly praising Bangladesh for the generosity and the leadership it has demonstrated in the Rohingya crisis.





She appreciated Bangladesh for giving shelter to the Rohingyas and ensuring their safety and security, ministry of foreign affairs confirmed it on Sunday.







The Special Envoy mentioned that the UNHCR would continue its efforts to engage with Myanmar to create suitable conditions for the sustainable return of the Rohingyas. She hoped that Bangladesh's initiatives for the Rohingyas would help to get better funding for the 2020 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis which would be launched in March 2020.





She committed to continue her advocacy for the humanitarian response for the Rohingyas and expressed gratefulness to the people of Bangladesh for all kinds of support. Angelina Jolie visited Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar in February 2019 in her capacity as UNHCR Special Envoy.





Currently, Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and "genocide" by other rights' groups.





Under immense international pressure, Myanmar had signed an agreement with Bangladesh in January 2018 to take back the Rohingyas.





Following a series of discussions between a proactive Bangladesh and an unwilling Myanmar, both countries attempted to begin repatriation on November 15 last year, but the effort failed mainly due to the unwillingness of the Rohingyas, and objections from the international community on different grounds.





On August 22 last year, repatriating the thousands of Rohingya Muslims failed once again as the refugees refusing to go back to Myanmar voluntarily.





Leave Your Comments