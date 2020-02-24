PM seeks more Japanese investment in power, energy sector





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday sought more Japanese investment in power and energy sector of the country to meet the growing demand of electricity.





“The demand of electricity is rising fast with the increasing of population and development works in the country. So we need more investment in the sector for fulfilling the demand,” she said.





The Prime Minister made the remarks when president of JERA Co. Inc, the largest electricity producing firm in Japan, Satoshi Onoda called on her at her office.





PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.





He said that the Prime Minister appreciated the Japanese companies including JERA for making investment in Bangladesh’s power sector.





She also highlighted government’s strides for boosting power generation in the country.





The JERA president apprised the prime minister that their company is now generating 60,000 MW of electricity in Japan which is 50 percent of the country’s total demand.





“We’re making huge contributions to our economic development by producing this electricity,” he said.





Satoshi Onoda informed the prime minister that with the joint venture of Reliance Bangladesh Power and LNG Company they are setting up a 718-MW power plant In Meghnaghat.





“The power plant will go into operation by 2022,” he said.





The JERA president said they have already set up a 335-MW power plant in joint venture with Summit Power Ltd of Bangladesh. “We want to establish some more power plants in joint venture with Summit,” he said.





Satoshi Onoda also said the Summit-JERA-Mitsubishi Consortium has already submitted an expression of interest (EOI) to the government for setting up an LNG terminal in Matarbari, Cox’s Bazar.





PM’s Energy Adviser Dr Towfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, State Minister for Nasrul Hamid Bipu, PMO Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Mian and the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh were present on the occasion.

