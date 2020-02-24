Papiya put on 15-day remand in 3 cases

Two courts here on Monday placed suspended Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya on a 15-day remand in three cases filed against her with Airport and Sher-e-Banglanagar police stations.

Papiya’s husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury was placed on a 15-day remand in the three cases while Sabbir Khandakar and Sheikh Tayiba Nur were put on a five-day remand each in a case filed under the Special Powers Act with Airport Police Station.

Judge of the Metropolitan Magistrate Court Masudur Rahman put the four accused, including Papiya, on a 5-day remand each in a case filed under the Special Powers Act with Airport Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Md Jasim put Papiya and her husband on a 10-day remand each in two other cases filed against them with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station under the Anti-Narcotics Act and the Arms Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Md Jasim put Papiya on a 10-day remand in two other cases filed against her with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station under the Anti-Narcotics Act and the Arms Act.Earlier, members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Sunday raided two city houses of Papiya and her rented presidential suite at a five-star hotel, and seized Tk 58.41 lakh in cash among other things.

The elite force arrested Papiya, 28, general secretary of Narsingdi district unit of Mohila Jubo League, her husband Mofizur Rahman, 38, and their two associates -–Sabbir Khandaker, 29, and Sheikh Tayiba, 22, -- from Hazrat Shahjalal International

Airport around 11am on Saturday while trying to flee the country.

Leave Your Comments

Latest News

It also recovered seven passports, around Tk 2.12 lakh in cash, Tk 25,600 in fake currency, huge amount of fake currencies of different countries from their possession during the arrest.