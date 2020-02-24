Papiya to face justice as ‘offender’: Quader

Papiya, whatever her identity is, will face justice as an ‘offender’ based on what crimes she has committed, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday.

“The government has not let any criminal from inside or outside the ruling party off the hook, and law enforcement agencies are taking action against all criminals,” said Quader.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, came up with the remarks replying to a query from reporters at the secretariat about the allegations of criminal activities against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya.

Asked whether the names of Papia’s patrons will be revealed, the minister said there is no reason not to do so.

Replying to another query, Quader said if they were aware about Papia’s criminal activities earlier, he said she would not have gone so far.

The government has taken a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ against any crime, and the law enforcement agencies are taking action accordingly, the minister added.

Mentioning that the law enforcement agencies have been given freedom to take action against criminals, Quader said, “Action must be taken against criminals irrespective of their identities. During the tenure of this government, criminals of the ruling party have to face trial unlike in the past.”

“Papia has been expelled from the party. Expelled means for life, while suspension is temporary,” the minister asserted.

On February 23, members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) raided two city houses of Shamima Nur Papiya and her rented presidential suite at a five-star hotel, and seized Tk 58.41 lakh in cash among other things.

The elite force members arrested Papiya, 28, general secretary of Narsingdi district unit of Mohila Jubo League, her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury alias Moti Sumon, 38, and their two associates -- Sabbir Khandaker, 29, and Sheikh Tayiba, 22 -- from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11am on Saturday while trying to flee the country.

It also recovered seven passports, around Tk 2.12 lakh in cash, Tk 25,600 in fake currencies of different countries from their possessions during the arrest.

