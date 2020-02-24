Bangladesh, Kosovo sign MoU; plan to boost bilateral ties

Bangladesh and Kosovo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral consultations between the two countries to boost ties exploring potential areas of cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Ambassador of Kosovo to Bangladesh Guner Ureya signed the instrument on behalf of their respective sides.

Both of them expressed hope that the signing of the MoU would enable the two Foreign Ministries to hold regular consultations in order to review the progress of the newly established bilateral relations and contribute to strengthening the bond of friendship between the two countries in future.

Prior to the signing of the MoU, Ambassador Ureya paid a courtesy call on the Foreign Secretary at his office and discussed various aspects of Bangladesh-Kosovo relations.

Foreign Secretary Masud stressed on the exploration of the untapped potentials in trade and commerce, culture and sports, and proposed to establish meaningful collaborative relationship to materialize those.

Ambassador Ureya expressed hope to work together with Bangladesh to boost the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.