Diner Sheshe





"We've been married for 2 years, and dating for 7! Since the beginning, we've always somehow managed to change romantic moments into funny moments. Like when he wanted to ask me out, he wanted to do it in a special way. So, he took me for a romantic movie, and in one of the scenes he texted me and confessed his feelings. But it was a complete fail, because I didn't open the text till the movie ended! And even after it ended he had to tell me to check my phone! I was laughing so hard but managed to add in a yes amidst all that laughter!





Even when we fight, our patch-ups aren't mushy, they're just hilarious. Like this one time, we were fighting and he said he'd leave the house, but just ended up opening and closing the door to get my attention. But I know he was just pretending -- so I stayed in the room, and in a few seconds he came back in, hugged me and we both just laughed. Life with him is just right; I love him more than anything in this world -- and if we can smile through the little things, then the big stuff won't seem all that big anymore."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments