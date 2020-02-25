Worldwide waffling





Bollywood's one of the most loved pair and closest friends, Shah Rukh and Kajol first met on the set of "Baazigar" (1993). When asked how they became friends, Shah Rukh said, "When I was working with her in 'Baazigar,' Aamir asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, 'She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her'. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, 'I don't know what it is, but she is magical on the screen'."









Revellers and samba dancers took to the streets Brazil and paraded into the early hours for the first night of their annual carnival. Thousands of dancers from the country's samba schools flocked to the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro for day one of the five-day celebration to mark the start of lent. Women were pictured in glittering outfits, sparking g-strings and wearing outlandish head-dresses and intricate face art as they took part in the extravaganza. Drummers from Dragoes da Real paraded through Sao Paolo while female performers paired killer heels with feather headdresses and wiggled their hips in the stadium. Barroca da Zona Sul paid tribute to quilombola leader Teresa de Banguela during their opening performance.









Pamela Anderson has rubbished claims her ex-husband Jon Peters paid off her $200,000 debts before their split. The 'Baywatch' star was married to the producer for just 12 days earlier this year, and following their break up - which didn't result in a full divorce as they had never filed documents to legalise their marriage - Jon claimed he had paid off Pamela's hefty fines. And now, the 52-year-old beauty has denied Jon's claims, saying she doesn't need anyone to pay for her, as she is financially stable enough to manage her own bills.











Mainland China had 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, down from 889 a day earlier, but only 31 cases were outside of the virus epicenter of Hubei province, the lowest number since the National Health Commission started compiling nationwide data a month ago. But infection numbers continued to rise elsewhere, with outbreaks worsening in South Korea, Italy and Lebanon and Iran, prompting a warning from the World Health Organization that the window of opportunity to contain the international spread was closing. Iran, which had no reported cases earlier this week, saw 10 new cases, one of which had died, taking the number to 28 infections and five deaths. Concerns about the virus weighed on U.S. stocks on Friday, driven by an earlier spike in cases in China and data showing stalling U.S. business activity in February.



