



Daniel Heinsius was one of the most famous scholars of the Dutch Renaissance. In 1596, being already remarkable for his attainments, he was sent to the University of Franeker to study law under Henricus Schotanus. In 1598 he settled at Leiden for the nearly sixty remaining years of his life. There he studied under Joseph Scaliger, and there he met Marnix de St Aldegonde, Janus Dousa, Paulus Merula, Hugo Grotius and others; he was soon taken into the society of these celebrated men as their equal. At the Synod of Dort (1618-1619) Heinsius was secretary on behalf of the States General. Afterwards he paid more attention to theology and worked on the text of the Greek New Testament for Elzeviers edition (1624, 1633). He died in The Hague, aged 74, and was buried in Leiden.



