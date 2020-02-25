



Otto Ludwig was a German dramatist, novelist and critic born in Eisfeld in Thuringia. He was one of Germany's first modern realists and one of the most notable dramatists of the period. His father, who was syndic of Eisfeld, died when he was twelve years old, and he was brought up amidst uncongenial conditions. He had devoted his leisure time to poetry and music, which unfitted him for the mercantile career planned for him. The attention of the Duke of Meiningen was directed to one of his musical compositions, an opera, Die Köhlerin (The Charcoal Burner), and Ludwig was enabled in 1839 to continue his musical studies under Felix Mendelssohn in Leipzig. He died in Dresden in 1865. His detailed analyses and observations of Shakespearean plays were published posthumously.

