Thai oppon starts censure debate against PM, ministers

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha





Thailand's opposition began a parliamentary censure debate against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five of his cabinet ministers on Monday, just days after the Constitutional Court dissolved a key party in the opposition bloc. The censure motion is likely to fail, but the public debate represents the fiercest criticism Prayuth has faced since he transitioned last year from military ruler to head of an elected government. Political tension rose in Thailand after the top court dissolved the Future Forward Party, the third largest party in parliament, and banned 16 of its senior members from politics for a breach of law covering political party funding.





---Reuters, Bangkok



