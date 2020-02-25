Libyan premier denounces Haftar as 'war criminal' at UN



Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Serraj on Monday denounced the shelling of civilian areas and airports in his country, labeling renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar a "war criminal" in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council. "Children have lost their right to education due to the shelling and the closure of schools because of the attacker and those who fund the attacker and provide weapons, these must be held accountable," Serraj told the forum. He said that his internationally recognized Government of National Accord had "always showed its readiness to move forward on the path to peace and stability." UN political talks between the two sides are due to be held in Geneva on Wednesday.





---Reuters, Geneva

