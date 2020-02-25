DCCI, PRI sign MoU to facilitate research





Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday to facilitate research. Dr Zaidi Sattar, chairman, PRI and Shams Mahmud, president, DCCI signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at the PRI premises, said a press release, reports UNB.







According to the MoU, both the parties aim to establish a formal professional network, enable exchange of information, strengthen cooperation and conduct research between the two organizations.







Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director, PRI, Dr G M Khurshid Alam, operations director, PRI, Dr Ashikur Rahman, senior economist, PRI and N K A Mobin FCA, FCS, senior vice president, DCCI were also present at the event.

