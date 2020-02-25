Seminar on use of English, Bangla held at BUP

A seminar on use the of English and Bangla language was held at BUP on Monday. -AA





A seminar titled "The Use of English and Bangla in Bangladesh: Future Research direction for Sociolinguistics" was arranged on Monday at Bijoy Auditorium by the Department of English, Faculty of Arts and Social Science (FASS), Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).







Major General Md Emdad-Ul-Bari, ndc, psc, te Respected Vice-Chancellor of BUP has presided over the seminar as the Chief Guest. Prof. M Abul KashemMozumder, PhD, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of BUP has attended as the Special Guest. Prominent academician, Dr. Shaila Sultana, PhD, Dept. of English Language, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka, has graced the occasion the as the Keynote Speaker.







Two eminent Professors, Prof AMM Hamidur Rahman, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Daffodil International University and Prof AKM Waliul Islam, PhD, Dept. of English Language, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka were present as discussants in the seminar. The Moderator of this seminar was Brig Gen AKM Iqbal Azim, ndc, psc, G+, PhD, Dean, FASS, BUP.



The main focus of the seminar was the socio-economic and political use of both Bangla and English languages in the Bangladeshi context and how the use of these languages relates to our self-identity in this era of globalization.



Moreover, the seminar explored the issue of the purity of language and the mixing of Bangla and English among the youths of Bangladesh.





