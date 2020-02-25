Mujib Shotoborsho Children's Art Fest held in UK





Bangladesh High Commission in London on Sunday organized a "Mujib Shotoborsho Children's Art Competition" to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which is scheduled to be held on March 17.





The event was an extraordinary, colourful and the largest ever art fest of Bangladeshi-British children of 5 to 18 years old, said a high commission release, reports BSS. "We have paid our highest tribute to the Father of the Nation through the art and paintings of nearly 500 children on themes such as Bangabandhu's Golden Bengal.







We are thankful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the National Implementation Committee for celebrating Mujib Borsho for supporting us", Bangladesh envoy to the United Kingdom and Ireland Saida Muna Tasneem told journalists while speaking on the event at the Brady Art Centre in East London.





The High Commissioner said that the idea of this competition was to make Bangladeshi-British children more aware of Bangabandhu's charismatic political career and his quest for Bangladesh's independence.





She said this is also a part of the year-long programmes that the High Commission in London has chalked out to celebrate the Mujib Borsho in the UK and Ireland. The thematic Art Competition was divided into three groups. The theme for the children of 5-8 years was "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh", for children of 9-12 years was "Bangabandhu's Golden Bengal" and for children of 13-18 years was "Bangabandhu and Britain".





The art competition became the day's main festive attraction for the Bangladeshi-British children, their parents, art enthusiasts and members of Bangladeshi-British community.





A similar competition is being organized by the High Commission in major cities in the UK and Ireland including Greater London, Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and Cardiff.





A panel of five renowned artists and art critics including Mohammad Asad, Mukta Chowdhury and Kamrul Ahsan will judge the art and paintings of the competition.





On completion of the competition in other cities and towns, participating children will be awarded at the "Bangabandhu Centenary Children's Festival" to be held in London in March 2020.





