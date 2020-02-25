'A quiet place' about parenthood, says John





Hollywood star John Krasinski has responded to a critic who panned his otherwise unanimously acclaimed 2018 horror drama "A Quiet Place". The actor, who also directed the project and is returning behind the camera for the sequel, said he did not agree with 'Richard Brody of The New Yorker' that the film was about a white family protecting their home with guns from a bunch of predatory creatures. Krasinski said if there was any metaphor, it had to do with parenthood. "I never saw it that way or ever thought of it until it was presented to me in that way. It wasn't about being, you know, silent and political time that had nothing to do with that. If anything it was about, you know, going into the dark and, and taking a chance when all hope looked lost, you take, you know, you fight for what's most important to you. Again, my whole metaphor was solely about parenthood," the actor told Esquire while talking about Brody's criticism.



Leave Your Comments