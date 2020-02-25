'Ananya can laugh at herself'



Ananya Panday has made quite the splash in Bollywood, and her father Chunkey Panday could not be prouder. "She was an enthusiastic child from the beginning. She also did skits and plays with her friends from the industry," Chunkey laughs, adding that she is a self-trained actress.







"Consciously or unconsciously, she has been grooming herself from very early on; she is a born actor. The start she got, with Karan Johar, was a great chance indeed," he says about Ananya, who made her debut with Dharma Productions' 'Student Of The Year 2' and even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Female).





The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor says he was worried about whether his daughter would be a welcome addition to the film industry. "I was only fearful whether she will be accepted by the audiences. But getting a great debut from Dharma Productions, she couldn't have asked for more. I am happy that she has been liked not only by the industry wallahs but her fans and audiences as well.





I too liked her aura, especially in 'Pati Patni Aur Who'," the 57-year-old smiles. Other than her acting, Ananya is known for her So Positive social media campaign, which works to reduce cyber-bullying. Chunkey reveals that this initiative is very driven by who she is as a person.







"Ananya is a person who will never like to run down anyone, she is very positive in her thought process. She believes in hard work and does not care about being trolled Speaking about the qualities that he has passed onto her, the 'Housefull' actor avers, "She laughs at herself, which is a great quality taken from me. She has also taken the quality of patience and the great endurance: She will never showcase her pain at all," he says before signing off.





---Agencies

