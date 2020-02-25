Foreign Minister Dr AKM Abdul Momen delivers speech after inaugurating the exhibition. -Collected





A weeklong exhibition titled 'Mujib Barsha' is currently underway at Nalini Kanta Bhattasali Gallery of Bangladesh National Museum in the capital, featuring artworks of 18 artists from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.





Organized by Society for Promotion of Bangladesh Art (SPBA), the exhibition is showcasing a total of 72 artworks, such as statues, sketches and paintings. The paintings drawn by the artists of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka reflect the culture, heritage as well as lifestyle of general people of the respective countries.





Foreign Minister Dr AKM Abdul Momen inaugurated the exhibition as chief guest on Saturday, while the State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and noted freedom fighter and artist Shahabuddin Ahmed attended the ceremony as the guests of honor.





Foreign Minister DR AKM Abdul Momen said in his speech, "I am delighted to inaugurate the exhibition 'Mujib Barsha' organized by SPBA. I believe the exhibition will create a bridge between the art and culture of two countries. Throughout the thousand-year-old history of Bangali, traditions and cultures have been embraced by artists and writers for decades."





State Minister KM Khalid said it is very significant that this exhibition will be considered as a milestone for being dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu. He also said that the aesthetic expression of the artists of the two countries has been depicted in their artworks and the cultural bridge between two countries will be stronger.





SPBA Chairman Anjan Chowdhury said, "We are delighted to arrange the exhibition and art camp for the artists of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. On the occasion of this exhibition, four eminent artists from Sri Lanka came to Dhaka and through this exhibition; a connection among the artists of two countries has been established." The exhibition 'Mujib Barsha' will continue till February 28.





