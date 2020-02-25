'Unoponchash Batash' set to release on March 13





'Unoponchash Batash', a new film directed by playwright-musician-independent filmmaker Masud Hasan Ujjal, has recently released its trailer on YouTube Making quite a stir after releasing its poster, song and teaser on social media.





Starring Sharlin Farzana and Imtiaz Barshan in the lead roles, the film's trailer has revealed more elements which grabbed the viewers' attention to think about the film in a whole new way. However, the trailer takes the audience to a mysterious journey which drove them to wonder in a new dimension.





Produced under the banner of Red October, this is Masud Hasan Ujjal's debut film where he himself has written the screenplay, done the photography and composed the background music alongside directing the film.







Previously, the release date of the film has been postponed more than once. While the last release date was set on February 28, the latest release date of 'Unoponchash Batash' is now set for March 13, the director informed.

