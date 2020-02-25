Tigers scent victory as Zimbabwe wobble

Nayeem Hasan takes off to celebrate a wicket against touring Zimbabwe during the third day of one-off Test on Monday in Mirpur. -AFP



Bangladesh erected a run mountain and then hollowed out Zimbabwe's batting order to inch closer to an emotional Test victory on the third day of the only Test on Monday.





Mushfiqur Rahim has broken many records with third double-ton; Mominul Haque struck his first century in over a year while a double-breakthrough deep into the final session gave Tigers in the box seat.





A small but exuberant crowd at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur witnessed another day of domination by the Bangladesh team. Mushfiq (203*) and Mominul (132) enabled Bangladesh to declare their first innings at 560-6, their highest Test total at home soil as Tigers had conceded a 295 runs lead.







The visitors tottered to nine for two in reply in their second innings by stumps, still 286 runs behind and facing the daunting prospect of batting for a major part of the remaining two days to avoid defeat.





After a one-sided day of Test match cricket, Bangladesh finished Day Two, miles ahead of their opponent. First Mushfiq, Mominul and Liton Das almost batted Zimbabwe out of the game and later the bowlers brought early glory for Tigers. Experienced Brendun Taylor (1) was unbeaten at the crease for the visitors.







Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan got rid of opener Prince Masvaure and night-watchman Doland Tiripano, in successive balls of his very first over to compound the visitors' crisis. The left-handed opener was completely deceived by off-spin before for four while Tiripano was caught behind the stumps in the very next ball. Taylor showed signs of nervousness but was able to deny Nayeem's hattrick.







Earlier, Sublime Mushfiq has reinforced his standing as Tigers' talisman, scoring a commanding unbeaten double century to hit record books. With this epic innings, Mushfiqur became the only Bangladeshi batsman to smash three double-centuries in the Test cricket.





The 32-year old batsman reached his third double-hundred facing 315 balls which featured 28 textbook fours. He completed the double-century in spectacular fashion hitting a cover drive to Ainsley Ndlovu for a four. After reaching the milestone Mushfiq made a different joyous celebration.







Mushfiq hit his maiden double-ton (200) in 2013 against Sri Lanka at Galle. However he found his second double century five years later when he smashed unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe in 2018 at the home of cricket. But his third double century came just two years later against the same opponent at the same venue.







Dashing opener Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan are only two other Bangladeshi batsmen to hit double-ton in Test cricket. However, Test stalwart Mominul Haque also reached triple figures on Monday, his first Test century since November 2018. The stand in skipper Mominul, who entered the fray with questions over his place in the team, scored slowly but smartly. Mominul put his wealth of experience on show with his ninth Test hundred to keep Zimbabwe bowlers at bay.







An under-strength Zimbabwe attack toiled as Mushfiq and Mominul piled on a colossal 222-run partnership. Mominul's innings was laced by 14 fours.







Mominul and Mushfiq who started the day, denied Zimbabwe another success till before the tea break when two wickets fell in the post lunch session. Tigers' highest Test total at home was also boosted by Liton Das' fifth Test fifty. Mushfiq's double hundred prompted Mominul to declare after tea.The declaration ended the misery for Zimbabwe's bowlers but trouble started for their batsmen.

