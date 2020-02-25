RDS Properties, Transcom HVAC sign MoU

The signing ceremony was attended by RDS Properties Managing Director Mohammed Selim, Transcom HVAC Head of Sales Mahbub Alam and other high officials from both the sides.





RDS Properties Ltd and Transcom HVAC, a concern of Transcom Electronics Limited, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the port. This partnership will let RDS Properties Limited incorporate Samsung DVM S for their project, called 'RDS Tower Shopping Mall'. The shopping mall is located at Chowdhury Hat in Chattogram.







Samsung DVM S is a smart System Air Conditioner which with its wide range of capacities and advanced technology gives the cooling and heating solution for any type of space from a high-rise building to small commercial places. Transcom Electronics is Samsung Bangladesh's official distributor.



