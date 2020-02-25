DU puts on hold new enrolment in evening courses





Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to postpone for the next five weeks the new enrolment in evening courses.





The decision was taken at a seven-hour special session meeting of DU Academic Council held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bahabn of the university on Monday, reports UNB. The session also formed an 18-member committee, headed by DU Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Nasreen Ahmad, to formulate guidelines for conducting evening courses at the university.







The committee members include Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Treasurer Prof Kamal Uddin, deans of all 13 faculties, and two directors of Institute of Business Admi-nistration and Institute of Education and Research. The committee was asked to submit the guidelines within these five weeks.





Talking to reporters after the meeting, DU VC Dr M Akhtaruzzaman said, "Around 60 academic council members expressed their opinions about evening courses. Some members tried to support the existing evening courses while some opposed those."





"After getting guidelines from the committee, those will be placed before the academic council meeting maintaining due process.



Then, it'll be decided whether the evening courses will be re-opened or not depending on the need of the country and the university's capacity," the VC added.





