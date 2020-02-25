German minister due today

German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Dr Gerd Müller arrives in Dhaka today on a two-day visit to discuss bilateral issues with special focus on RMG sector, trade union and Rohingya situation. "The key focus of the trip will be on RMG sector and trade union," said the German Embassy in Dhaka announcing his short visit to Bangladesh, reports UNB.





Another focus area of the German minister's visit is the Rohingyas situation as he will visit the Rohingiya camps in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday before leaving Bangladesh later in the day.





The German minister, who will lead a delegation, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and other dignitaries.





Minister Muller will visit some factories in Gazipur and meet government representatives and labour union leaders.Germany has been providing financial and technical assistance for the development of Bangladesh since 1972, which amounts today to a total of over 3 billion EUR, according to the German Embassy.





Bangladesh-German development cooperation has a long standing history in supporting infrastructure, health, poverty alleviation, good governance and human rights, energy efficiency and renewable energy, climate change adaptation, and recently also the Rohingya and host communities in Cox's Bazar, it said.





Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and most of them entered the country since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdowns on them in Rakhine State of Myanmar.





Leave Your Comments