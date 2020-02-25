GP to pay Tk 10bn more to BTRC in 3 months





The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday ordered country's leading mobile phone operator Grameenphone (GP) to pay Tk 10 billion (1,000 crore) more to Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) within next three months.





A six-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order, a day after GP handed over pay-order of Taka 1,000 crore to BTRC as directed by the court on February 20, reports BSS.





"The Appellate Division ordered Grameenphone to pay Taka 1,000 crore within next three months. The High Court injunction will remain in effect until the disposal of the case pending before a lower court over the outstanding due. The court also asked authorities concerned to ensure proper environment for the mobile phone operator to run its business," Grameenphone counsel Barrister Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury told newsmen.





Lawyers Mahbubey Alam and Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib moved the case for BTRC, while AM Amin Uddin and Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury argued for GP.





The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 24, 2019, had ordered GP to pay Taka 2,000 crore of audit objections to BTRC within three months. But the mobile phone operator was willing to pay Taka 100 crore within the time and continued negotiations with BTRC.





During today's hearing, Grameenphone sought six months of time more to pay Taka 2,000 crore in installments.Scrapping the plea, the apex court ordered the mobile phone operator to pay Taka 1,000 crore by Monday and also fixed the day for passing a further order in this regard.





BTRC on April 2 demanded around Taka 12,580 crore from GP as dues in different items. The telecom operator later filed a case with the lower court, seeking a temporary injunction on realization of the money.But the court on August 28 scrapped the plea of GP, making it to file the appeal with the High Court.





Leave Your Comments