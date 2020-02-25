'Modi is a tough negotiator'



US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "tough negotiator" as he began his two-day India visit on Monday, accompanied by first lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and prominent American delegates.







Trump began his speech with a 'Namaste'. On trade deals, Trump said, "We will seal defence deals worth USD 3 billion on Tuesday." He further added saying, "We will go for fantastic trade deal, PM Modi is tough negotiator".





US President Donald Trump in his speech termed India as the "largest export market", and affirmed that commercial activities between India and America will only grow. Trump said that India is a key partner in the Defence sector and promised to seal defence deal worth $3 billion on February 25.







Donald Trump vowed to boost trade ties between the two countries and said that the US was prepared to supply India with defence equipment including drones, helicopters and missile systems. "We look forward to providing the best and most feared military equipment to India," Trump said while addressing a crowd of over 1 lakh people at Motera stadium in Gujarat.





He said that the US will become India's premier defence partner. India holds great importance for the US. India is the second-largest importer of US items with about 6.9 per cent of the country's total imports were to India.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of people welcomed US President Donald Trump into the Motera stadium. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "This is the first stand-alone visit by a US President to India, exemplifying a historic relationship that has matured into a 21-century global partnership." From Ahemdabad, Trump will be travelling to Agra and after that to New Delhi on Monday evening.





