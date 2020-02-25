11 years on, still in mind

Armed Forces officials observe a minute of silence for the BDR carnage victims at the Military Graveyard in Banani. -File Photo





Bangladesh is set to observe the 11th anniversary of tragic BDR mutiny today.





On 25-26 February, 2009, a group of derailed personnel of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) killed 74 people including 57 army officers at the Pilkhana headquarters of the paramilitary force.





Shariful Islam, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BGB Headquarters, on Monday said, "Prayers will be held at Pilkhana seeking salvation of the departed souls of the Pilkhana tragedy martyrs on Tuesday."





"The BGB will also organize Quran Khwani, doa and milad mahfil in all sectors, institutions, and units including the Pilkhana headquarters," he further said.





The emissaries of the President and Prime Minister, the Home Minister, chiefs of three armed forces will place floral wreaths at the Banani military graveyard at around 9:00am on February 25.







The High Court on 8 January released the full text of its verdict that confirmed death penalty for 139 accused and upheld life imprisonment of 185 others for their involvement in the massacre during the BDR mutiny in 2009. The verdict contained 29,059 pages.





The High Court verdict put forward observations, findings and reasons for the sentences in details in the full text of the verdict.





On November 27, 2017, the special HC bench passed the verdict that confirmed death penalty for 139 of the 152 accused who were awarded capital punishment by a lower court for their involvement in the carnage during the mutiny by the paramilitary force members.





The court commuted death sentence of eight to life imprisonment and acquitted four others. One died during the HC hearing of the appeals and death references.







The mutiny on February 25-26, 2009 left the nation benumbed and flabbergasted -- as details of the unspeakable ferocity perpetrated at the Pilkhana headquarters of the paramilitary force came up. BDR was later renamed Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).





On November 5, 2013, a Dhaka court handed down death sentence to 150 BDR members and two civilians, and life imprisonment to 160 others in the case.





It also awarded rigorous imprisonment of different terms -- ranging from one year to 14 years -- to 256 people, mostly BDR soldiers. It acquitted the remaining 278, but the government later appealed against the acquittal of 69 of them.





The country's people still remember the dire occurrence that hit news headlines in all domestic and international media agencies.





Leave Your Comments