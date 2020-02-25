Weinstein guilty over sexual assaults



Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sexual assault, capping a stunning downfall for the former Hollywood mogul and a victory for the #MeToo movement against harassment.





Weinstein, 67, was convicted in New York City of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act.





But he was cleared of the most serious count of predatory sexual assault. He faces up to 25 years in prison. He still faces charges in Los Angeles of assaulting two women in 2013.





At least 80 women had accused him of sexual misconduct stretching back decades, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek.





The allegations were at the centre of the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men.The movie executive once enjoyed phenomenal success with Oscar winners such Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting, The King's Speech and Shakespeare in Love.





---BBC

