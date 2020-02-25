'All wrongdoers to get punishment'





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said law enforcers were given strong directives to take actions against all wrongdoers whoever they are. He was addressing a press conference at Road Transport and Highways Division conference room at his Secretariat office in the city on Monday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "No wrongdoer will go unpunished.







Shamima Nur Papiya will be tried as per her misdeeds." Wrongdoers whether he or she belongs to the ruling party or not will be brought to justice, he further said. Asked whether the backdoor masterminds behind Papiya will be found out or not, Quader said when any incident of wrongdoing is brought under trial, behind the scene offenders must be found out.







He said the government has taken zero tolerance policy against all kinds of criminal activities, so the law enforcement agencies are working independently to take actions against wrongdoers.





