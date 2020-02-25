LDA blockade of central bank February 26





Leaders of Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) have condemned the government for the ongoing corruption and irregularities in the country's banking and financial sectors. LDA has decided to hold demonstrations over this issue on 26 February and blockade Bangladesh Bank (BB) on the same day. A meeting of LDA was held in the capital on Sunday at the office of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD).





It was presided over by BSD central leader Bazlur Rashid Firoz. Sazzad Zahir Chandan, Assistant General Secretary of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Saiful Haque, General Secretary of Biplobi Workers Party, BSD leader Rajekuzzaman Ratan, General Secretary of Communist League Mosharraf Hossain Nannu, Professor Abdus Sattar, BSD leader Alamgir Hossain Dulal and some other leftist politicians were present at the meeting.





The speakers at the meeting expressed concern over the distressed plight of banks and financial institutions. They also denounced the abuse of money and muscles in elections. The speakers blamed the ruling authorities for imparting special favors to loan scammers.





LDA leaders said that it has become essential to constitute a banking commission to free banks from graft and anomalies. They further said that proper compensations should be paid to people who suffer due to liquidation of financial companies. LDA leaders called upon the government to take up strong initiatives to recover defaulted loans and to execute tough measures against financial fraudsters.





