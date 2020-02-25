New DG DGFI and 9th Division GOC appointed



Five senior army officers have been given new responsibilities in a reshuffle in the top posts of the Bangladesh Army.Md Saiful Alam of the 11th Infantry Division has replaced Md Saiful Abedin as Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).





Md Saiful Abedin has been appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 9th Infantry Division in Savar after his three-year tenure in the military intelligence organization.Major Gen Akbar Hossain, who was the GOC in Savar, will now work as Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur.





His predecessor at the college, Md Enayet Ullah, has been made Adjutant General at the Army Headquarters.He has replaced Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who is going to Jashore as the GOC of the 55th Infantry Division.





---Agency

