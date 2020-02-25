Huge cash, gold recovered from AL leaders’ house





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in simultaneous drive recovered huge cash and gold ornaments from the house of Enamul and his brother Rupon , two Awami League leaders, in the city’s Wari area early Tuesday.





Tipped off, a team of Rab-3 conducted a drive at the house of AL Vice-president of Ganderia than unit Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan, joint general secretary of the same AL unit, at Lalmohon Saha Street in Wari around 1am.





They recovered huge cash, gold ornaments from their house, said Sujoy Sarkar, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and deputy director (media), Rab headquarters.





Earlier on January 13, Enamul and Rupon were arrested from a house in Subadda area of Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital along with 12 mobile phone sets and Tk 40 lakh in cash.





Later the two siblings were put on a four-day remand each in two money-laundering cases.





They remained absconding since law enforcers raided their house at Gandaria in September last year and seized 8,072 grams of gold and Tk 5.5 crore in cash.





Four money-laundering cases were filed against them.





The siblings have 22 houses, mostly in old part of the city, 91 bank accounts where they have Tk 19 crore and five cars, said Imtiaz Ahmed, Deputy Inspector General (Organised Crime) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).





Leave Your Comments