Light rain likely in five divisions

“Rain may occur in most places of Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Meteorologist Shahinul Islam, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).





He also said that usually rain occurs at the end of winter.





Westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area while seasonal low lies over South Bay, said Met office in its synoptic situation criteria.





Met office says the night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may fall by 1-2°C over the country.

