Bangladesh end Test drought with comfortable win over Zimbabwe





After losing six Tests in a row, Bangladesh finally ended the drought with a comfortable win over Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.





Nayeem Hasan returned match figures of 9/152 and Mushfiqu Rahim registered his third double ton (203*) in the format to help the Tigers taste a Test win after a gap of 15 months. The last win came against West Indies in November 2018.





Zimbabwe had started day four aiming to score at least 181 runs with eight wickets in hand to avoid an innings defeat. But they suffered a big blow in the first session of the day losing three more wickets.





Bangladeshi bowlers kept tightening the noose and Zimbabwe continued to struggle, and eventually, they tumbled for 189 for nine and lost the game by an innings and 106 runs, Bangladesh’s second win by a margin of an innings.

