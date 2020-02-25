Raid on Enamul, Rupon’s house; Tk 26.55 cr, Tk 5.15 cr FDR recovered





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive recovered Tk 26.55 crore in cash, FDRs worth Tk 5.15 crore and different foreign currencies from a house of former Awami League leader Enamul and his brother Rupon in the city’s Wari area early Tuesday.





Tipped off, a team of Rab-3 raided the ground floor of a six storey building owned by ex-AL Vice-president of Genderia thana unit Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan at Lalmohon Saha Street around 1am, said Sujoy Sarkar, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and deputy director (media), Rab headquarters.





Rab men recovered Tk 26.55 crore in cash, FDRs of Tk 5.15 crore, 9300 US dollars and different foreign currencies, one kg gold and casino chips from the house, said Lt Col Rakibul Hasan, commanding officer, Rab-3.





Earlier on January 13, Enamul and Rupon were arrested from a house in Subadda area of Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital along with 12 mobile phone sets and Tk 40 lakh in cash.

Later, the two siblings were put on a four-day remand each in two money-laundering cases.

They remained absconding since law enforcers raided their house at Gendaria in September last year and seized 8,072 grams of gold and Tk 5.5 crore in cash.





Both the AL leaders were involved in the casino business at Wanderer’s Club, according to Rab.

Four money-laundering cases were filed against them.

The siblings have 22 houses, mostly in old part of the city, 91 bank accounts where they have Tk 19 crore and five cars, said Imtiaz Ahmed, Deputy Inspector General (Organised Crime) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).













