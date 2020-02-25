UP chairman among 3 lands in jail in Bogura, Rajshahi rape cases

A union parishad chairman, father of a rape suspect and a young man were sent to jail in separate cases in Bogura and Rajshahi districts on Tuesday.

In Bogura, a union parishad chairman and the father of a suspected rapist landed in jail in a case filed over the rape of a girl at Bererbari village in Dhunat upazila.

The accused are Nimgachhi UP chairman Azhar Ali Paikar, 60, and Fazlul Bari, 45, father of rape suspect Mehedi Hasan.

According to the case statement, the victim became pregnant after Mehedi, 18, violated her on May 15 last year.

When the victim’s family went to the UP chairman seeking justice, he tried to hush up the incident.

Mehedi went into hiding after the girl gave birth to a baby girl on February 19 last.

The victim’s father filed the case on Monday evening against the trio and police arrested the duo from their respective houses at night.

Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Dhunat Police Station, said they were trying to arrest the main accused.

Meanwhile, the accused UP chairman said when the victim’s family approached him, he told them that it would not be possible to identify the rapist without test and he suggested that they take legal action. “But, I was made accused in the case out of conspiracy.”

In Rajshahi, a young man -- Rajib Hossain, 23, son of Abdul Baki of Durgapur upazila headquarters, was sent to jail in a case filed for violating a girl with a promise to marry her.

Kurshida Banu Kona, officer-in-charge of Durgapur Police Station, said police arrested Rajib after the victim filed the case.

According to the case statement, the youth violated her several times promising to marry her. But the accused later refused to marry her.

