Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties

Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday discussed trade and business opportunities between Bangladesh and India and ways to bolster trade relations taking advantage of the proximity.

Indian High Commission in Dhaka in collaboration with India Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) jointly organised the seminar on “Scope of Enhancing Indo-Bangla Bilateral Trade in light of Indian National Budget 2020” at a city hotel.

Representatives from various chambers, think-tanks and business heads of multinational companies based in Bangladesh attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das said the seminar will open up more business and trade opportunities between the two friendly countries. “I’m certain it’ll act as a useful platform for encouraging productive discussions.”

Deputy High Commissioner Bishwadip Dey mentioned that the India-Bangladesh proximity is an opportunity waiting to be explored. “We should strive to tap the full potential of this mutually beneficial partnership.”

The event also saw a presentation by Dr Pramyesh Basall, Commercial Representative of the High Commission of India on ‘Promoting Indo-Bangla Trade and Commerce’ where he covered the new vistas of engagement and increasing trade and commerce between the two neighbouring nations.

Anita Barik, Railway Adviser at the High Commission, made a presentation on the ongoing connectivity projects between Bangladesh and India.

Dr Prakash Chand Saboo, Country Head of State Bank of India, spoke on the provisions of the Indian National Budget 2020 which will boost the India-Bangladesh trade for the Financial Year 2020-2021.

Abdul Matlub Ahmed, President, India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce covered wide areas of trade, business and connectivity between Bangladesh and India.

He said the trade between Bangladesh and India crossed US$ 10-billion mark in 2019. “As the voice of industry, IBCCI will further strive for increasing the trade figures specially exports from Bangladesh and investment from India for the year 2020.”

The event also saw engaging presentation by Ashish Goupal, Managing Director, Marico Bangladesh Ltd on the topic “Bangladesh - The New Asian Tiger in the Making” where he spoke on salient features of Bangladesh economy and explained why Bangladesh has become international focus of trade and economic growth.

Robin Kumar Das, Country Head, Mahindra & Mahindra shared his experience of doing business in Bangladesh for the past few years.