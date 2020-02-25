Maldives launches national vaccination campaign against measles, rubella

The Maldives Health Ministry on Tuesday said it had launched a national vaccination campaign against measles and rubella.

In a statement, quoted in local media reports, Health Minister Abdulla Ameen said national-level campaigns conducted in the past had successfully eradicated dangerous diseases during the time when modern resources were not available in the country.

He expressed belief the new vaccination campaign would once again eradicate measles from Maldives successfully.

He said the administration will ensure that all students across the country will be vaccinated under the campaign.

The Health Ministry said the campaign will be conducted over the next three months, targeting school children and individuals under the age of 40.

The campaign was launched in Male City, but the ministry said it will be conducted in the islands as well.

Measles had been officially eradicated from Maldives in 2017, before new cases were found last month. The Health Ministry said over 10,000 people have been vaccinated following the outbreak in January.