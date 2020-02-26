Worldwide waffling





Teck Resources Ltd. says it's withdrawing its application for a massive oilsands mining project just days ahead of an expected government decision, citing the political discourse over climate change. The company says it will take a $1.13 billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta. In a letter to the federal environment minister, Teck CEO and President Don Lindsay says investors and customers increasingly want jurisdictions to have a framework in place that reconciles resource development and climate change.











Banned 50 years ago after one screening, Ken Russell's controversial TV documentary about the German composer Richard Strauss will finally be seen again on 29 February. In 1970, Russell was at the top of his game - by far the best arts documentary maker with garlanded films on Elgar, Delius and Isadora Duncan. He had also just shot Women in Love, his award-winning movie. But his BBC TV doc, Dance of the Seven Veils, shocked with its portrayal of the German composer as a vulgar, pompous man with Nazi sympathies. Mary Whitehouse, the self-appointed guardian of our morals, got hot under her collar about its sex scenes, while questions were asked in the House of Commons.











While Wuhan has gained notoriety as the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, experts said the capital of Hubei province will remain an economic power thanks to its defence industries and its reputation as the cradle of Chinese naval shipbuilding. While modern Wuhan is a key port on the Yangtze River with access to dozens of resource-rich lakes, the city has been a transport hub in central China for centuries. Today, its railways, air services and waterway systems connect nine provinces on the mainland.











Pope Francis warned against "inequitable solutions" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying they would only be a prelude to new crises, in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal. Francis made his comments in the southern Italian port city of Bari, where he travelled to conclude a meeting of bishops from all countries in the Mediterranean basin. "The Mediterranean region is currently threatened by outbreaks of instability and conflict, both in the Middle East and different countries of North Africa, as well as between various ethnic, religious or confessional groups," Francis said. "Nor can we overlook the still unresolved conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, with the danger of inequitable solutions and, hence, a prelude to new crises," he said.



