Chicken Coconut Curry





Ingredients: 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size cubes * 6 teaspoons curry powder, divided * ¾ teaspoon salt, divided * 2 tablespoons coconut oil or canola oil, divided * 1 large yellow onion, chopped * 1 tablespoon chopped garlic * 1 14-ounce can "lite" coconut milk * 1 14-ounce can reduced-sodium chicken broth * 4 cups 1-inch chunks Yukon Gold potatoes (about 3 medium) * 1 cup sliced carrots * ½ cup chopped celery * ¾ cup frozen peas * ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro * 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar



Directions





* Place chicken in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon curry powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring once or twice, until mostly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate.





* Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pot and add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until the onion is starting to soften, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in the remaining 5 teaspoons curry powder and cook, stirring, until fragrant but not browned, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add coconut milk, broth, potatoes, carrots, celery and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes and carrots are tender, 10 to 12 minutes.





* Return the chicken to the pot and add peas. Increase heat to high and continue cooking until the chicken is cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes more. Remove from the heat and stir in cilantro and brown sugar.





