Coconut-Dark Chocolate Truffles





Ingredients: 2 cups whole dates, pitted and coarsely chopped (16-18 large) * 1 cup boiling water * 1 teaspoon vanilla extract * ¼ teaspoon salt * ¾ cup coconut flour * 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder * 10 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped (about 1 1/2 cups) * 1?½ cups unsweetened shredded coconut, toasted



Directions







* Place dates in a small bowl. Pour boiling water over them and let stand until cool, about 40 minutes. Transfer the dates and liquid to a food processor. Add vanilla and salt and puree until smooth, scraping down the sides once or twice. Add coconut flour and cocoa and process, scraping the sides occasionally, until a thick doughlike paste forms. Refrigerate until very cold, 2 to 3 hours.





* Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Using 2 teaspoons per truffle, roll the mixture into about 40 balls.





* Place half the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between, until it is about half melted. Remove from the microwave and continue stirring until completely melted. Place coconut in a shallow dish.





* Add about 4 date balls at a time to the melted chocolate. Working quickly, use 2 forks to roll each ball in the chocolate until coated. Use a fork to transfer the truffles one at a time to the coconut, letting excess chocolate drip off first. Sprinkle with coconut to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet.





* When the first batch of chocolate is gone and about half the date balls are coated, melt the remaining chocolate and coat the remaining balls with chocolate and coconut. Transfer the baking sheet to the refrigerator and chill until the chocolate is set, about 1 hour.





