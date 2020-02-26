'Ensure PSC's transparency, accountability'





President M Abdul Hamid on Tuesday asked members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) to ensure more accountability and transparency in their overall activities so that mass people can get confidence in the PSC as a statutory body.





"Ensure more transparency and accountability in the overall activities . . . Simultaneously, take necessary steps to hold the PSC recruitment tests within the shortest possible duration," the President told the PSC delegation as it handed over its Annual Report-2019 to him, reports BSS.







The PSC delegation, led by its Chairman Dr Muhammed Sadique, apprised the President of the overall activities of the commission, including different development plans, as well as various aspects of the report, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meet.





The PSC chairman informed the President that the commission has arranged the trained rover scouts to help the specially-abled examinees as writers in the BCS recruitment tests.





Referring to government's directives to hold the recruitment tests for its employees of Class-III and IV categories in different directorates and departments of the all ministries, he said the commission in the meantime sent a proposal, with necessary legal frameworks, infrastructure and manpower, to the Public Administration Ministry.





"A total of 67,471 successful candidates, including 31,437 cadres and 36,034 non-cadres, were recommended for jobs in the competitive PSC examinations in different categories from 2009 to 2019," PSC Chairman Sadique informed the President. President Hamid also expressed satisfaction over the overall activities of the commission. Secretaries concerned to the President, among others, were present.

