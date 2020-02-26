Academic activities start today

Founder Chairman of Brahmanbaria University RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury speaking at a press briefing marking the inauguration ceremony at Brahmanbaria on Tuesday. -AA



With a slogan to change the society and spread higher education, the academic activities of newly-built University of Brahmanbaria open today.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni is scheduled to inaugurate the temporary campus of the private university at Datiara Bypass Road in Brahmanbaria town in the afternoon. RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, founder chairman of the university, will chair the inaugural program, while Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel will address as the special guest.







University of Brahmanbaria Vice Chancellor (proposed) Prof Dr Md Anowar Hossain will deliver the welcome speech, while Treasurer Prof Fahima Khatun. A views-exchange meeting of the trustee board with journalists was held at the university hall room on Tuesday.







RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP said, "The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given permission to teach four subjects- BBA, MBA, English and Sociology. Hopefully, we will get the permission of Computer Science and Engineering and Electrical and Electronics Engineering within March 15."





The permanent campus of the university will be set up on 9 bigha land in next 10 years, he added.University Registrar D Md Shamsul Alam, Trustee Board members Alamgir Mia, Akhtaruzzaman, Syed Ehteshamul Bari Tanjil and students of different departments were present on the occasion.





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

