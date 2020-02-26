Darshana's new film 'Protighat'





Model-actress, Darshana Banik, who has acted in some critically acclaimed films, both in the South industry and in Tollywood, is on cloud nine now. She will soon be seen in Rajiv Biswas' upcoming film 'Protighat' which also stars Soham and Priyanka Sarkar in lead roles. The film is a passionate love story where Darshana will play the second lead. She said, "I was initially a bit hesitant in doing the second lead role in Rajivda's film but he told me that it is a very important role and I must do it. The role will suit me perfectly and I will do justice to the character. The storyline of the entire film revolves around my character and thus it's a very meaty offer for me so early in my career. Refusing this role would have been a very bad decision and I am thankful to Rajivda for believing in me that I could pull off this role. This is the first time I will be working with Rajivda who is known as one of best commercial directors in Tollywood."



