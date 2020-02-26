Big news for Priyanka Chopra





After months of paperwork and negotiations, Priyanka Chopra has finally inked the deal with Amazon Studios to play the role of bioterrorist Ma Anand Sheela in the upcoming movie 'Sheela'. "It is a controversial subject because Sheela, who was also a secretary to Rajneesh a.k.a Osho, was one of the key conspirators in the largest biological terrorist attack on US soil when she tried to poison local eateries in Oregon in 1984. Other cases filed against 'Sheela' were of immigration fraud, arson, espionage, and wiretapping.







The paperwork for all Hollywood productions takes a while and though one expresses intent to work in the beginning, it is what in black and white that matters," says our source. Sheela, helmed by Barry Levinson, is being produced by Priyanka, Jason Sosnoff and David Permut along with Levinson. The script has been penned by Nick Yarborough.





Meanwhile, Priyanka is in advanced talks to join the cast of 'The Matrix reboot. "Details about her prospective character have been kept under wraps but The Matrix 4 marks a revival of the popular sci-fi series for a 2021 release. 'Matrix' released in 1999 and has had two sequels, The 'Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', both released in 2003. Priyanka will join Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff while Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss retain their roles in the film directed by Lana Wachowski," adds our source.







Additionally, the actress is also working on the film 'The White Tiger' based on the Man Booker prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga.





