Miley to headline concert for Australian bushfire relief



American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus will be headlining the charity concert of the World Tour Bushfire Relief which is set to take place on March 13 in Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.The one night event is an initiative to raise funds for restoring the wildlife, forests and rebuilding communities that were affected by the devastating bushfire in Australia.





According to The Hollywood Reporter, other stars that will perform at the event include The Veronicas, DJ Seb. And Lil Nas X.The proceeds collected from the concert will be benefiting the Nature Recovery Fund, Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal and the WWF Australian Wildlife specifically.





According to a news release quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, the world tour is a collaboration to "build a new model of music tour, inspiring global music fans to play their part in accelerating the transition to a climate friendly, sustainable future."





The live concert series will begin from March 13 in Melbourne. Other stops of the World Tour include Berlin, Montreal, Osaka, Miami, Taipei and Milan.





