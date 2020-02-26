Final round of School Hockey begins today





The final round of the Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey competition will begin today (Wednesday) at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the capital.







Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank Syed Mohammad Wasek Ali formally inaugurated the final round as the chief guest while Air Vice Marshal Md Sayed Hossain will be there as special guest.







On the first day matches of the final round competition, Police Lines School of Mymensingh will take on Shishu Niketon School of Rangpur at 10 am while Rafiquddin Memorial High School of Cumilla will face Police Line High School of Faridpur at 3.30 pm.



Earlier, champions and runners-up teams from nine venues of the preliminary round have qualified for the final round.







