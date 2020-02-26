South Zone clinch BCL title for fifth time

BCB South Zone players pose with trophy after becoming Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) champion with 105 runs win against Islami Bank East Zone in the final at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday. -Collected





BCB South Zone registered a record in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) sealing the title for fifth time after thumping Islami Bank East Zone by 105 runs in the final on the 4th day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.





Previously South Zone clinched the BCL title in 2013-14, 14-15, 17-18 and 18-19 seasons. The BCL champions received prize money of Tk 35 lakh. BCB South Zone, having a mammoth 486 runs in the first innings, resumed the 2nd innings on Tuesday with overnight total of 125 for 8 in 30.1 overs and were dismissed cheaply for 140 runs in just 35 overs, giving a challenging winning target of 354 runs for Islami Bank East Zone in the 2nd innings.





Mahedi Hasan, who was batting with 41 runs for South Zone, was the lone batsman who stayed in the crease for sometimes to score 53 runs off 84 deliveries, hitting five fours and two sixes. Besides, Mahmudul Hasan (17), Mahmudullah (16) and Anamul Haque Bijoy (10) were the other notable South Zone batsmen reaching the double figure in the 2nd innings.





Hasan Mahmud, who grabbed two South Zone wickets on Monday, finally completed his bowling with four wickets haul conceding 35 runs, Abu Hider Rony also claimed four wickets for 52 runs while Ruyel Miah took two wickets for 22 runs.





Chasing a target of 354 runs, Islami Bank East Zone with first innings of total 273 runs, opened the 2nd innings on Tuesday and were all out for 248 runs in 68 4 overs to deprive of their maiden BCL title after suffering a 105-run defeat.





One down Mahmudul Hasan scored the innings highest 81 runs off 104 balls featuring 10 fours and two sixes, number seven, Zakir Hasan scored 81-ball 42 runs with six boundaries while middle order Afif Hossain made 42-ball 31 runs with four hits across the rope for East Zone.





Shafiul Islam and Mahedi Hasan picked -up three East Zone wickets each conceding 56 and 66 runs respectively. Farhad Reza, who hammered a century for the South Zone in the first innings scoring an unconquered 103 runs, also grabbed two wickets in the 2nd innings on Tuesday and was adjudged man of the match.





Earlier on Saturday, BCB South Zone made a flying start scoring 131 runs in the opening stand by Fazle Mahmud and Anamul Haque Bijoy and later Fazle Mahmud pairing with Al Amin and added another 53 runs for the 2nd wicket making mammoth total 486 runs in the first innings.







Opener Fazle Mahmud contributed the match's highest 86 runs off 155 balls featuring nine fours and two sixes, national opener Anamul Haque Bijoy scored 131-ball 76 runs hitting five fours and one six while one down Al Amin made 61-ball 39 runs with five boundaries.



National coloured opening batsman Anamul Haque, who scored 501 runs in the league was adjudged the player of the series and batsman of their series while veteran spinner Abdur Razzak, who also performed a great job in the league grabbing 22 wickets, featuring seven wickets in the final on Monday, named as the best bowler of the series.





