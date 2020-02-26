IBFB holds EC meeting

International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) held a meeting on Tuesday in Dhaka with its Executive Committee members. IBFB President Humayun Rashid and Director Shoeb Chowdhury are seen in the picture among others. -AA





A meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) members of International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) was held in the city's Energypac Power Generation Limited at Tejgaon on Tuesday.







The participants of the meeting exchanged views about different financial aspects. Discussions were held on the minutes approved in the last EC meeting. The discussants also talked about signing a memorandum of understanding (NOU) between IBFB and Auto Rice Mills Association. The financial status of IBFB was discussed too.





The meeting was attended by Humayun Rashid, President, IBFB, Hafizur Rahman Khan, immediate past president, IBFB, Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury, Founding President, IBFB, MS Siddiqui, Vice President IBFB, Lutfunnisa Saudia Khan, Vice President (Finance), IBFB, S.M. Abu Tayyab, Chairperson, Chittagong Chapter IBFB, Shoeb Chowdhury, Director, IBFB, Dr Md Ali Afzal, Director, IBFB, Mohammad Ali Deen, Vice-Chairman, Economic Development Committee IBFB and Matinul Haque, Executive Director, IBFB.



