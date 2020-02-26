BIMSTEC for integrated regional power management

USAID Mission Director to Bangladesh Derrick S Brown speaking at a conference on Enhancing Energy Cooperation at the BIMSTEC Secretariat in the capital on Tuesday. Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and BIMSTEC Secretary General





Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) on Tuesday launched a two-day conference on Enhancing Energy Cooperation in Bangladesh capital seeking effective ways for integrated power management among regional nations through enhanced cooperation.





Government officials, diplomats, energy experts and think tanks from BIMSTEC Member States attended the conference. The speakers emphasized the need to harmonize the operational, legal and regulatory frameworks of the BIMSTEC countries for implementing an interconnected regional electricity grid.







The conference was inaugurated this morning by Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam and USAID Mission Director to Bangladesh Derrick S Brown.







Inaugurating the conference, Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury emphasized that Bangladesh has made substantial investments in creating infrastructure for power trade with India and is in discussions with Nepal and Bhutan for trilateral power trade. He also mentioned about Bangladesh's eagerness to expand energy trade with Myanmar. He called upon developmental partners to mobilize investments and create an enabling environment for power trade.







Emphasizing the importance of increased regional cooperation in the energy sector in the region, Ambassador M Shahidul Islam said "The region is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and it is heavily dependent on energy imports. BIMSTEC wants to promote energy security in the region by promoting power trade and development of clean energy resources such as hydropower and renewable energy".







USAID Mission Director to Bangladesh Derrick S Brown said "USAID is fortunate to partner with BIMSTEC, to address some of the common critical issues, such as to create an enabling environment that supports cross-border power trade, establishment of a power market, and create consensus and support from the key decision-makers and stakeholders".





